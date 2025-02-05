wrestling / News

Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for AEW Collision in Oakland

February 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The ticket pre-sale code is available for the upcoming March 1 edition of AEW Collision in Oakland, California. The ticket pre-sale code is INS2AEW (via PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is available at Ticketmaster.com.

The event is being held at the Oakland Arena. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 7.

