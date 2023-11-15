wrestling / News

AEW News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code for First Dynamite of 2024, Chris Jericho & Saraya on Snacked, Paul Wight Interviewed by TMZ Sports

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite January 3 2024 Image Credit: AEW

– The ticket pre-sale for AEW’s upcoming return to Newark, New Jersey will start on Thursday, November 16 in the morning. The ticket pre-sale code for the event is SOCIAL (via PWInsider). The AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV taping is scheduled for January 3, 2024.

– AEW stars Chris Jericho and Saraya appeared in First We Feast’s Snacked, swapping some of their favorite snacks:

– TMZ Sports interviewed AEW’s Paul Wight ahead of tonight’s Dynamite:

