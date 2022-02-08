AEW News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Boston in April, Paul Wight Turns 50

– Per PWInsider, the ticket presale code for AEW in Boston, Massachusetts at the Agganis Arena on April 6 is AEWAA617. The ticket presale will start tomorrow at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster’s website.

– AEW talent and broadcaster Paul Wight celebrates his birthday today. He turns 50 years old. AEW wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below: