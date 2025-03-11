wrestling / News

AEW News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code for Upcoming Dynamite Shows, Revolution 2025 Highlights

March 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite May 14 Hoffman Estates Image Credit: AEW

– An AEW ticket pre-sale starts on Thursday, March 13 for upcoming editions of Dynamite in April and May. The Ticket pre-sale code is INS9AEW for the following events (via PWInsider):

* AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, April 30 in Norfolk, Virginia,
* AEW Dynamite on May 14 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois
* AEW Dynamite on May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico

– AEW released a highlight reel for Revolution 2025:

