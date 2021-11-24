wrestling / News
AEW News: Ticket Pre-Sale Notes for Final Dynamite of 2021, Thunder Rosa Vlog With Aubrey Edwards and Dasha Kuret
– As previously reported, AEW is hilding the final Dynamite of 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29. There will be an online ticket pre-sale for the TV taping on Friday, December 26 at 10:00 EST with the presale code AEW904 at Ticketmaster.com.
The event will also feature a TV taping for AEW Rampage. Additionally, ticket holders for the Dec. 29 Dynamite will also be eligible to attend a taping of Dark on Tuesday, December 28 at Daily’s place (h/t PWInsider).
– Thunder Rosa released a new vlog featuring Aubrey Edwards and Dasha Kuret:
