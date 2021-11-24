wrestling / News

AEW News: Ticket Pre-Sale Notes for Final Dynamite of 2021, Thunder Rosa Vlog With Aubrey Edwards and Dasha Kuret

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW is hilding the final Dynamite of 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on December 29. There will be an online ticket pre-sale for the TV taping on Friday, December 26 at 10:00 EST with the presale code AEW904 at Ticketmaster.com.

The event will also feature a TV taping for AEW Rampage. Additionally, ticket holders for the Dec. 29 Dynamite will also be eligible to attend a taping of Dark on Tuesday, December 28 at Daily’s place (h/t PWInsider).

– Thunder Rosa released a new vlog featuring Aubrey Edwards and Dasha Kuret:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading