AEW News: Ticket Promotion for Winnipeg Debut, Elevation Highlights, Danhausen Releases Jericho Cruise Vlog
– PWInsider reports that AEW is now holding a Buy One, Get One Free ticket sale for the upcoming Winnipeg, Canada debut at the Canada Life Centre. AEW is holding TV tapings for Dynamite and Rampage on March 15 at the arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the event with the special offer using the promo code AEWLOVE. It’s only good for today as a Valentine’s Day promo.
– AEW released the following highlight clips for last night’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation:
– Danhausen released a new vlog from the Jericho Cruise:
