AEW News: Tickets For All Out and Next Week’s Dynamite On Sale Tomorrow, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Dax Harwood Files Trademark For His Name

– Tickets for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on September 2, as well as the All Out PPV on September 5, go on sale tomorrow. Both events will take place inside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Like Dynamite last night, they will only be open to a limited number of fans.

Physically distant tickets for the Live outdoor 9/2 #AEWDynamite + 9/5 All Out onsale tomorrow Sat 8/28 at 10am ET on https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ + https://t.co/Y4EcTNNTFI starting at $35 for 9/2 & $50 for 9/5 (+ service fees) in compliance w/ State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/kDNP5LVZ8z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 28, 2020

– Speaking of last night, here are highlights from that episode.

– PWInsider reports that Dax Harwood filed to trademark his current ring name on August 20.