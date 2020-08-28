wrestling / News

AEW News: Tickets For All Out and Next Week’s Dynamite On Sale Tomorrow, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode, Dax Harwood Files Trademark For His Name

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All Out

– Tickets for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on September 2, as well as the All Out PPV on September 5, go on sale tomorrow. Both events will take place inside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. Like Dynamite last night, they will only be open to a limited number of fans.

– Speaking of last night, here are highlights from that episode.

PWInsider reports that Dax Harwood filed to trademark his current ring name on August 20.

