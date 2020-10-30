AEW News: Tickets For Full Gear Now On Sale, New Trademark For “Best Summer Ever”

– If you’re looking to go to AEW Full Gear next weekend, now’s your chance to get tickets. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster for the event here. The show takes place on November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will air live on FITE TV and PPV.

AEW’s Events Page has all the details including information about health and safety practices for COVID-19.

– PWInsider reports that the company has applied for a trademark for “AEW Best Summer Ever.” The goods and services listed in the application are as follows: