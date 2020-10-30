wrestling / News
AEW News: Tickets For Full Gear Now On Sale, New Trademark For “Best Summer Ever”
– If you’re looking to go to AEW Full Gear next weekend, now’s your chance to get tickets. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster for the event here. The show takes place on November 7th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will air live on FITE TV and PPV.
AEW’s Events Page has all the details including information about health and safety practices for COVID-19.
– PWInsider reports that the company has applied for a trademark for “AEW Best Summer Ever.” The goods and services listed in the application are as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website featuring information, non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; Providing online non-downloadable video and computer game software; Entertainment services, namely, providing prerecorded non-downloadable popular music to be incorporated into media platforms, namely, film, television, radio, the internet, ring tones, video games, and emerging digital technologies; entertainment services, namely, producing music to be incorporated into media platforms, namely, film, television, radio, the internet, ring tones, video games, and emerging digital technologies; providing on-line news, information, and publications in the nature of non-downloadable electronic books, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, on-line journals, namely, blogs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; providing a website featuring entertainment information; providing an interactive website featuring news, information and entertainment in the nature of non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports entertainment; providing on-line magazine in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; entertainment services, namely, providing information, news, commentary, and online non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment via global computer networks, mobile telephones, and other digital communication networks and devices; online journals, namely, weblogs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; publishing of electronic publications that are delivered through one or more electronic mediums to registered customers; non-downloadable electronic publications in the nature of books, magazines and newsletters in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; podcasting services in the nature of production of podcasts.”
