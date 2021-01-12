wrestling / News

AEW News: Tickets On Sale For January 20th Taping, AEW Unrivaled Series 3 Unboxing

January 11, 2021
– Tickets are now available for the AEW taping on January 20th. AEW has announced the the distanced pods for the taping on sale as of now, as you can see below:

– The latest episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Mark Sterling unboxing the AEW Unrivaled Series 3 figures:

