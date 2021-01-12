wrestling / News
AEW News: Tickets On Sale For January 20th Taping, AEW Unrivaled Series 3 Unboxing
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Tickets are now available for the AEW taping on January 20th. AEW has announced the the distanced pods for the taping on sale as of now, as you can see below:
#AEW is proud to provide wrestling at a safe & physically distanced outdoor venue w/ seating pods for families & friends to get together. Jacksonville has become the premier wrestling destination in the U.S.A. & you can get Jan 20th RIGHT NOW – https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ pic.twitter.com/tkjb8SilnV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2021
– The latest episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast has Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Mark Sterling unboxing the AEW Unrivaled Series 3 figures:
