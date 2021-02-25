wrestling / News
AEW News: Tickets On Sale Friday For AEW Revolution, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, Lance Archer Praises Fenix
– AEW has announced that tickets for Revolution on March 7 go on sale this Friday, starting at $40. As with other AEW events during the pandemic, the amount of tickets are limited and there will be safety guidelines in place.
Tickets for #AEWRevolution at @dailysplace on Sunday, March 7th, go on-sale THIS FRIDAY at 10am EST & start at $40! Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for event details and safety guidelines. pic.twitter.com/pwBNmLCrBE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer thanked Rey Fenix after their match last night, praising him for his toughness.
Gracias ya tough SOB! @ReyFenixMx https://t.co/ohdd6GkNeM
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) February 25, 2021
