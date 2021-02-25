AEW News: Tickets On Sale Friday For AEW Revolution, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, Lance Archer Praises Fenix

– AEW has announced that tickets for Revolution on March 7 go on sale this Friday, starting at $40. As with other AEW events during the pandemic, the amount of tickets are limited and there will be safety guidelines in place.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– In a post on Twitter, Lance Archer thanked Rey Fenix after their match last night, praising him for his toughness.