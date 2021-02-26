– As previously reported, tickets for AEW Revolution went on sale this morning. However, if you wanted to buy them, you had to do it fast as tickets sold out in just a few minutes for the March 7 event at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

– AEW has released the video package from this week’s Dynamite hyping up next week’s tag team match featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. You can watch the clip below.

– In the newest video on Kip Sabian’s YouTube channel, he and Penelope Ford play The Newlywed Game, answering specific questions about one another.