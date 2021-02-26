wrestling / News
AEW News: Tickets For Revolution Sell Out Fast, Dynamite Clip Hypes Shaq Match, Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford Play Newlyweds Game
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, tickets for AEW Revolution went on sale this morning. However, if you wanted to buy them, you had to do it fast as tickets sold out in just a few minutes for the March 7 event at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
– AEW has released the video package from this week’s Dynamite hyping up next week’s tag team match featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. You can watch the clip below.
– In the newest video on Kip Sabian’s YouTube channel, he and Penelope Ford play The Newlywed Game, answering specific questions about one another.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
- Note On Original Plan For WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show
- Arn Anderson On Meeting The Rock For The First Time, His Picks For Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Promos
- Jim Ross Recalls The Kat’s Firing In WWE, Jerry Lawler Leaving With Her, Paul Heyman Replacing Lawler