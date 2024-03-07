wrestling / News
AEW News: Timelines Looks Back at Kazuchika Okada in AEW, Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie on Unrestricted, Dynamite Video Highlights
– AEW Timelines took a look back at Kazuchika Okada’s previous appearances in AEW before his debut last night as part of the roster:
– Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie are this week’s guests on AEW Unrestricted:
Johnny Loves Taya, starring Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie, is the new, original scripted comedy series running on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Taya & Johnny explain what inspired the idea, how they pitched it to AEW, and what it’s been like to film. They talk about their puppy co-stars Presley and Bowie, shark parties, parkour injuries, Bearicane, John’s Hot Girl Valet era, and why they chose to base everything on their real lives! They also share stories about the Johnny Loves Taya theme song, the rom-com marketing posters, Slam Town, ROH, Dalton Castle, Killswitch, RJ City, Johnny Valkyrie, and amazing exits!
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
