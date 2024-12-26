wrestling / News
AEW News: Timelines Reviews the Continental Classic, Rob Schamberger Paints Jay White, Dynamite Diamond Ring Replica Available
December 26, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW Timelines reviewed the Continental Classic tournament:
– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for Jay White:
– An AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring replica is now available to purchase at ShopAEW.com:
Check out the Dynamite Diamond Ring Replica that’s available for purchase at https://t.co/9hHlXpdq0X! @The_MJF https://t.co/t4tJHeDjGI#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/hl20srbP7E
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) December 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Origin Story Of WWE Tribute To The Troops, Wartime Visits With Troops
- Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Davey Boy Smith Getting Hurt During WCW Fall Brawl Match
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997