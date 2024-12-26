wrestling / News

AEW News: Timelines Reviews the Continental Classic, Rob Schamberger Paints Jay White, Dynamite Diamond Ring Replica Available

December 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Continental Classic Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Timelines reviewed the Continental Classic tournament:

– Artist Rob Schamberger created a new painting for Jay White:

– An AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring replica is now available to purchase at ShopAEW.com:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Continental Classic, Jay White, Rob Schamberger, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading