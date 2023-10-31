wrestling / News
AEW News: Timelines Showcases MJF’s Title Reign, Toni Storm as the Bride of Frankenstein, Throwback Halloween Photos
– AEW Timelines showcased MJF’s world title reign:
– AEW created this image imagining Timeless Toni Storm as the Bride of Frankenstein:
Are you searching for a classic cinematic fright fest to watch this Hallow's Eve?
Look no further than THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN starring "Timeless" #ToniStorm as the mistress of the macabre! pic.twitter.com/dW3mSgX1e5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2023
– In celebration of Halloween, AEW released some throwback photos of stars celebrating Halloween in their youth:
#HappyHalloween from #AEW!
Can you guess the #AEW star in these throwback photos?
Here are some clues:
• Still doesn’t have a graphic
• A shining Knight in #AEW
• Twins that often accompany a colorful peacock
• A Crazy Blonde pic.twitter.com/Snv3sgMxxD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 31, 2023
