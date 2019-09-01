AEW News: Backstage Notes, Tommy Dreamer Working as Producer, Chris Nowinski Held Concussion Symposium for Locker Room

– PWInsider reported some backstage notes on tonight’s AEW All Out event. According to PWInsider’s report, the show is “an absolute sellout.” Some additional seats were reportedly released this week, but they also quickly sold out.

– Also, Tommy Dreamer is said to be backstage and working as a producer for tonight’s event. Lenny Leonard of EVOLVE is reportedly there visiting. Del James was reportedly spotted in the crowd at the event. James has worked with Guns N’ Roses behind the scenes as the band’s road manager.

– Former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski and his team were reportedly at the event and held a concussion symposium for the locker room.

