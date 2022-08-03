AEW News: Toni Storm Featured on Cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine, Dark Highlights, Tay Conti Gets Kittens for Sammy Guevara

– AEW star Toni Storm is featured on the cover of Fitness Gurls Magazine. You can check out some of Storm’s featured images from the magazine below:

All Elite’s #ToniStorm graces our latest issue of #FitnessGurls .. Photographed exclusively by #onedopephotographer #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite 🚨 Issue on sale tomorrow August 3rd in print and digital. pic.twitter.com/DAmF506IKv — Fitness Gurls (@FitnessGurls) August 2, 2022

– AEW released the following clips for last night’s edition of Dark:

Don't doubt the #Trustbusters (@AriyaDaivari/@tadpoleslimj); they're out here to prove that they're the greatest investment in #AEW! And they're off to a good start with the victory tonight on #AEWDark! Watch all the action right here: ▶️ https://t.co/TYsXu9pLs1 pic.twitter.com/E8W4VXMsrn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 2, 2022

The #Trustbusters' @TheParkerB_ making quite the statement with that dominant victory in his #AEW debut tonight on #AEWDark! Catch the action right here on our YouTube channel: ▶️ https://t.co/TYsXu98a3r pic.twitter.com/849ET2EMLI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 2, 2022

.@BASTARDPAC is STILL #AEW All-Atlantic Champion after an epic battle tonight on #AEWDark! Is the familiar box-headed figure in the crowd celebrating with the champ, or just keeping a close eye? If you missed the action from tonight, watch it right here ▶️ https://t.co/TYsXu9pLs1 pic.twitter.com/OTgFSf6Iyk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2022

– In a new vlog, Tay Conti bought some new kittens for her fiance Sammy Guevara. You can check out that vlog below. As noted, the couple is due to be married later this month.