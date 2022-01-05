AEW News: Tony Khan Announces AEW Beach Break For Cleveland, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Alex Abrahantes Unboxes Mumm-Ra Action Figure

– During an appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the January 26th edition of Dynamite will be a special ‘Beach Break’ themed episode. Last year’s Beach Break featured a main event of Kenny Omega and the Good Brother vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix.

Beach Break will air from Cleveland, OH.

– AEW has posted the Control Center for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

– Alex Abrahantes posted a new video in which he unboxes a new Mumm-Ra action figure.