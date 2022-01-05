wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Announces AEW Beach Break For Cleveland, Control Center For Tonight’s Dynamite, Alex Abrahantes Unboxes Mumm-Ra Action Figure
– During an appearance on Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the January 26th edition of Dynamite will be a special ‘Beach Break’ themed episode. Last year’s Beach Break featured a main event of Kenny Omega and the Good Brother vs. Jon Moxley, PAC and Rey Fenix.
Beach Break will air from Cleveland, OH.
🔴BREAKING NEWS 🔴 As revealed today on @barstoolsports @rasslin, #AEWBeachBreak 2022 will take place in CLEVELAND, OH (Jan 26) on #AEWDynamite & 1st-ever Beach Break #AEWRampage at @wolsteincenter! Don’t miss Dynamite’s @TBSNetwork debut TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, & back @ 8pm PT! https://t.co/UIqPIOsdvW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2022
– AEW has posted the Control Center for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
– Alex Abrahantes posted a new video in which he unboxes a new Mumm-Ra action figure.
