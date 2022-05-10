wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Appearing on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up Today, All Elite Arcade Features Virtual Pro Wrestling 2
– AEW President Tony Khan will be the guest on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up today at 10:00 am EST:
#AEW GM @TonyKhan will be on @SiriusXMHits1's Morning Mash Up THIS MORNING at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/zAMotA1Xk6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2022
– A new episode of All Elite Arcade features Evil Uno, Adam Cole, and Ortiz playing some Virtual Pro Wrestling 2:
