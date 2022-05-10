AEW News: Tony Khan Appearing on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up Today, All Elite Arcade Features Virtual Pro Wrestling 2

May 10, 2022 | Posted by

– AEW President Tony Khan will be the guest on Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up today at 10:00 am EST:

#AEW GM @TonyKhan will be on @SiriusXMHits1's Morning Mash Up THIS MORNING at 10am ET! pic.twitter.com/zAMotA1Xk6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2022

– A new episode of All Elite Arcade features Evil Uno, Adam Cole, and Ortiz playing some Virtual Pro Wrestling 2: