AEW News: Tony Khan Behind Sammy Guevara’s Signs, Raven Appearance Meant As Red Herring, Hangman Page Looks At His Action Figure

– PWInsider reports that Tony Khan was the one who came up with the idea for Sammy Guevara to cut promos on the TNT picture-in-picture using signs. Darby Allin then stole the gimmick as part of his feud with Guevara, due to the latter injuring his throat and leaving him unable to speak.

– PWInsider also reports that Raven’s appearance on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday was indeed meant to be a red herring. Raven is not expect to be the “Exalted One” of the Dark Order, as AEW is going in a different direction.

– Hangman Page posted a video from ToyFair in which he show off his new action figure and offers a ‘spoiler’ for AEW Revolution. He says he’s going to “whoop both their asses.”