wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Behind Sammy Guevara’s Signs, Raven Appearance Meant As Red Herring, Hangman Page Looks At His Action Figure
– PWInsider reports that Tony Khan was the one who came up with the idea for Sammy Guevara to cut promos on the TNT picture-in-picture using signs. Darby Allin then stole the gimmick as part of his feud with Guevara, due to the latter injuring his throat and leaving him unable to speak.
– PWInsider also reports that Raven’s appearance on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday was indeed meant to be a red herring. Raven is not expect to be the “Exalted One” of the Dark Order, as AEW is going in a different direction.
– Hangman Page posted a video from ToyFair in which he show off his new action figure and offers a ‘spoiler’ for AEW Revolution. He says he’s going to “whoop both their asses.”
.@theAdamPage with a #AEWRevolution spoiler? @WickedCoolToys @ToyFairNY pic.twitter.com/2oCq4dd0Ce
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020
I love @theAdamPage ! “Whoop both their asses”
IS IT FEBRUARY 29TH YET??? pic.twitter.com/KxNNEO18KZ
— 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) February 22, 2020
#Hangman @theAdamPage sees his #AEW action figure for the first time at @ToyFairNY @WickedCoolToys pic.twitter.com/6tS3h5iURA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up