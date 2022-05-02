wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Celebrates Heritage Month, The Hardy Boyz Hype Upcoming Title Match, Danhausen and Ruby Soho Play Jackbox 8
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
– TNT has released a video celebrating 2022 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The video which can be watched below features AEW President Tony Khan.
– On Saturday, April 30th Matt & Jeff Hardy will face TME for the IWC Tag Team Titles. The Hardy Boyz posted the following video promo hyping their matchup.
– AEW Games released a video featuring Danhausen and Ruby Soho playing Jackbox 8 with Evil Uno and The Chugs.
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler on Former WWE NXT Superstar Making AEW Debut at Dark TV Tapings
- Gunther On Whether Vince McMahon Has Asked to Be Chopped, Possible Match With Tyson Fury
- Jim Ross On Montreal Ovation To Hulk Hogan On Raw After WrestleMania X8, Hogan Defeating Triple H At Backlash 2002
- Alexa Bliss on Mickie James Telling Her That Her Ring Shorts Were on Backwards During Match