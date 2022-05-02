AEW News: Tony Khan Celebrates Heritage Month, The Hardy Boyz Hype Upcoming Title Match, Danhausen and Ruby Soho Play Jackbox 8

May 2, 2022 | Posted by

– TNT has released a video celebrating 2022 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The video which can be watched below features AEW President Tony Khan.

– On Saturday, April 30th Matt & Jeff Hardy will face TME for the IWC Tag Team Titles. The Hardy Boyz posted the following video promo hyping their matchup.

– AEW Games released a video featuring Danhausen and Ruby Soho playing Jackbox 8 with Evil Uno and The Chugs.