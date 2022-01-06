AEW News: Tony Khan Congratulates Shawn Dean On Dynamite Win, Video Highlights from Dynamite, New AEW T-Shirts

– In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan congratulated Shawn Dean on his win over MJF on last night’s Dynamite. Of course, he won by DQ when CM Punk laid him out, but a win is a win.

Khan wrote: “Congratulations Captain @ShawnDean773 on your win over @The_MJF on #AEWDynamite! Captain joins a short list of few wrestlers to hold a win over MJF in @AEW history. Captain also became the 1st wrestler in 140 episodes of AEW TV (118 Dynamite/22 Rampage) to ever win a match via DQ.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode:

– AEW has released new shirts for Nyla Rose, the Lucha Bros and Malakai Black.