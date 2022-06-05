AEW News: Tony Khan Explains Why Jon Moxley Is The #1 Contender, Dave Marquez Backstage At Rampage, Preview of AEW Stars on Carpool Karaoke

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan explained why Jon Moxley is the #1 contender to the AEW World title and automatically qualifies for a shot at the interim title.

He wrote: “[email protected] is the only AEW wrestler with 7+ 2022 singles bouts undefeated on TV (Dynamite/Rampage/Battle of the Belts) + PPV (Revolution/Double or Nothing). (7-0. Moxley + @AnthonyOgogo only undefeated 7-0 records in AEW in 2022, Moxley ranked higher based on opponents quality.)”

After the news that CM Punk was injured, AEW announced a contenders series to crown a new interim champion. AEW Dynamite will open with a battle royal, and the winner of that will face Moxley in the main event. Meanwhile, there will be a match between Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Dominion. The winner of that faces the winner of Moxley and the Battle Royal winner to crown the interim champion at NJPW x AEW Forbidden Door.

– UWN President Dave Marquez was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage taping.

– Apple TV has posted a preview of AEW wrestlers appearing on Carpool Karaoke: the Series.