AEW News: Tony Khan Extolls Young Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade Viewership, Talent Believes Pandemic Stalled Momentum

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW

– Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype up the viewership for the Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade match from this week’s AEW Dynamite. Khan posted to Twitter on Friday in response to Dave Meltzer to note that the match saw Dynamite hit 1.018 million viewers for the last five minutes of the 8:45 PM – 9:00 PM ET quarter-hour and thanked fans.

As always, it’s important to note that the 18 – 49 demo rating is the most important part of ratings. Khan brought those numbers up as well, noting the viewership in that demographic which was 502,000 for the segment.

– Spectrum Sports 360’s Jon Alba noted on Twitter that he’s spoken to people in AEW, all of whom agree that the shutdown of planned March shows in Rochester and Newark, New York resulted in the company’s momentum stalling out. The Rochester show was scheduled for March 18th and would have been the “Blood & Guts” episode with a match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. Albo noted that the opinion in the company was that of those shows would have happened as planned, AEW would be doing bigger numbers right now:

