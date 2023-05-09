wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes ‘PPV on TBS’ Dynamite Tomorrow, Anthony Bowens Attends Angels Game, Ricky Starks on Dynamite in Austin
– AEW President Tony Khan hyped up tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, calling it “a PPV on TBS.” He wrote:
“TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite A PPV on TBS
-Steel Cage
Omega vs Moxley
-Double Jeopardy
Fenix vs Claudio
-International Title
@OrangeCassidy
vs #DanielGarcia
-No Holds Barred
Anna JAS vs Julia Hart
-World Trios Title Open House Match
#HouseOfBlack vs
Bandido/#BestFriends”
– AEW star Anthony Bowens attended an Angels game this week. He wrote, “Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED. Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️”
Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED.
Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️ pic.twitter.com/U9YJjdkP6G
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 9, 2023
– Ricky Starks spoke to KVUE ABC in Austin, Texas on the return of AEW to Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17:
All Elite Wrestling returns to Austin on May 17. Ricky Starks told me what it means to wrestle in the Moody Center, after spending years wrestling in much smaller venues, here in Austin.@starkmanjones @AEW #AEW pic.twitter.com/eNaBaOSmsS
— Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) May 9, 2023
