– AEW President Tony Khan hyped up tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, calling it “a PPV on TBS.” He wrote:

TOMORROW

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

A PPV on TBS -Steel Cage

Omega vs Moxley

-Double Jeopardy

Fenix vs Claudio

-International Title@OrangeCassidy vs #DanielGarcia

-No Holds Barred

Anna JAS vs Julia Hart

-World Trios Title Open House Match#HouseOfBlack vs

Bandido/#BestFriends pic.twitter.com/GtbIsgiYg9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 9, 2023

– AEW star Anthony Bowens attended an Angels game this week. He wrote, “Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED. Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️”

Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED. Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️ pic.twitter.com/U9YJjdkP6G — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 9, 2023

– Ricky Starks spoke to KVUE ABC in Austin, Texas on the return of AEW to Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17: