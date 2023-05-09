wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes ‘PPV on TBS’ Dynamite Tomorrow, Anthony Bowens Attends Angels Game, Ricky Starks on Dynamite in Austin

May 9, 2023
Tony Khan AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President Tony Khan hyped up tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, calling it “a PPV on TBS.” He wrote:

“TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite A PPV on TBS

-Steel Cage
Omega vs Moxley
-Double Jeopardy
Fenix vs Claudio
-International Title
@OrangeCassidy
vs #DanielGarcia
-No Holds Barred
Anna JAS vs Julia Hart
-World Trios Title Open House Match
#HouseOfBlack vs
Bandido/#BestFriends”

– AEW star Anthony Bowens attended an Angels game this week. He wrote, “Last time I was here, I was 11 and got doused with beer thrown from the upper deck because the MLB was about to strike and people were PISSED. Anyway, I think Ohtani should scissor me ✂️”

– Ricky Starks spoke to KVUE ABC in Austin, Texas on the return of AEW to Austin, Texas at the Moody Center. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17:

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Anthony Bowens, Ricky Starks, Tony Khan, Jeffrey Harris

