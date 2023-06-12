AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes This Week of AEW Programming, Hikaru Shida Birthday Livestream, Chris Jericho On the Legacy of Hana Kimura

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan hyped this week’s AEW programming, which includes the premiere of Collision on Saturday.

He wrote: “Good morning! THIS Wednesday, AEW returns to where it all began for #AEWDynamite: @CapitalOneArena Washington, DC! It’s a new era with a massive #AEWDynamite this Wednesday on TBS, followed by the debut of #AEWCollision this Saturday on TNT! I promise both will be great shows!”

– Yesterday, Hikaru Shida held a livestream to celebrate her birthday.

– The latest Talk is Jericho has Chris Jericho and others discussing the legacy of Hana Kimura.