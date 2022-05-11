wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Stars Try to Get New AEW Shoes at Footlocker, Dark Video Highlights

May 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Tonight’s show is one of the strongest lineups of matches/segments we’ve ever had in @AEWonTV! We’ll have a great live crowd here for a great night of fights on Dynamite tonight on TBS!”

– Mark Henry tweeted out a video showing him try to get some new AEW shoes from Footlocker:

– Below are some video highlights from last night’s AEW Dark:

