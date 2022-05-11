wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Stars Try to Get New AEW Shoes at Footlocker, Dark Video Highlights
– Tony Khan hyped up tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Twitter. He wrote, “It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT! Tonight’s show is one of the strongest lineups of matches/segments we’ve ever had in @AEWonTV! We’ll have a great live crowd here for a great night of fights on Dynamite tonight on TBS!”
It’s Wednesday, you know what that means:#AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork
TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!
Tonight’s show is one of the strongest lineups of matches/segments we’ve ever had in @AEWonTV!
We’ll have a great live crowd here for a great night of fights on Dynamite tonight on TBS! pic.twitter.com/iQ9dDXM8ji
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 11, 2022
– Mark Henry tweeted out a video showing him try to get some new AEW shoes from Footlocker:
Footlocker, Champs/Eastbay,AEW new shoes and shirt out very soon. pic.twitter.com/mAjKMx7zt1
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 11, 2022
– Below are some video highlights from last night’s AEW Dark:
A blindside attack on #DarkOrder by @CezarBononi_/@adrianjaoude ahead of their match #AEWDark tonight with @EvilUno/@pres10Vance! Tune in NOW to https://t.co/FEDKX3WVSI pic.twitter.com/elhCEjvxRJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2022
.@thelethaljay using @JakeSomething_ as a personal message to @samoajoe!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/FEDKX3WVSI pic.twitter.com/WJvQne55mp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 10, 2022
#NJPW #LADojo’s @Jet2Flyy/@Dylankylecox rejecting the offer of #TheFactory and paying for it! This fight is far from over!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDark: https://t.co/FEDKX3WVSI pic.twitter.com/lxIh7dtoty
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Fires Off at CM Punk, Takes Shot at MMA Career
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again
- Eric Bischoff On If Lucha Underground Could Be Successful In Current Era, Challenges Of The Show’s Format
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel