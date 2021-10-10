wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Is Glad To Have Lio Rush In AEW, Taz Gets Uber Eats From A Driver Named ‘Meng’, Scorpio Sky Hypes Next Week’s Rampage
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan spoke about Lio Rush making his return to AEW and officially signing with the company.
He wrote: “It’s great having @TheLionelGreen back in @AEW. I enjoy talking with #LBOLio about the arts of wrestling matchmaking & personal finance (Lio says his high-yield bonds are a great investment!) & I’m very excited for @CMPunk v. @MattSydal Live on #AEWRampage on TNT on Friday night!”
It’s great having @TheLionelGreen back in @AEW. I enjoy talking with #LBOLio about the arts of wrestling matchmaking & personal finance (Lio says his high-yield bonds are a great investment!) & I’m very excited for @CMPunk v. @MattSydal Live on #AEWRampage on TNT on Friday night! https://t.co/lniwZgq95E
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021
– Meanwhile, Taz revealed he got an Uber Eats order from someone named Meng.
Received my Uber eats a little while ago from a gentleman name “Meng”, I was thinking probably a good idea that I tipped him well… pic.twitter.com/pK7Zvqn4RH
— ftw (@OfficialTAZ) October 10, 2021
– Finally, Scorpio Sky hyped his match on next week’s episode of Rampage. He will team with Ethan Page and Junior Dos Santos against The Inner Circle.
You two KNOW I’m the truth. Friday night on Rampage I’m gonna show you again. #AEWRampage #MOTY #AmericanTopTeam pic.twitter.com/aUx58KtBe9
— Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) October 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details on WWE’s Relationship With Peacock, Fox Relationship Throwing MLW’s Tubi Plans in Doubt
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear