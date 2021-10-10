wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Is Glad To Have Lio Rush In AEW, Taz Gets Uber Eats From A Driver Named ‘Meng’, Scorpio Sky Hypes Next Week’s Rampage

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Lio Rush AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan spoke about Lio Rush making his return to AEW and officially signing with the company.

He wrote: “It’s great having @TheLionelGreen back in @AEW. I enjoy talking with #LBOLio about the arts of wrestling matchmaking & personal finance (Lio says his high-yield bonds are a great investment!) & I’m very excited for @CMPunk v. @MattSydal Live on #AEWRampage on TNT on Friday night!

– Meanwhile, Taz revealed he got an Uber Eats order from someone named Meng.

– Finally, Scorpio Sky hyped his match on next week’s episode of Rampage. He will team with Ethan Page and Junior Dos Santos against The Inner Circle.

