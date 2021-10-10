AEW News: Tony Khan Is Glad To Have Lio Rush In AEW, Taz Gets Uber Eats From A Driver Named ‘Meng’, Scorpio Sky Hypes Next Week’s Rampage

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan spoke about Lio Rush making his return to AEW and officially signing with the company.

He wrote: “It’s great having @TheLionelGreen back in @AEW. I enjoy talking with #LBOLio about the arts of wrestling matchmaking & personal finance (Lio says his high-yield bonds are a great investment!) & I’m very excited for @CMPunk v. @MattSydal Live on #AEWRampage on TNT on Friday night!”

It’s great having @TheLionelGreen back in @AEW. I enjoy talking with #LBOLio about the arts of wrestling matchmaking & personal finance (Lio says his high-yield bonds are a great investment!) & I’m very excited for @CMPunk v. @MattSydal Live on #AEWRampage on TNT on Friday night! https://t.co/lniwZgq95E — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 9, 2021

– Meanwhile, Taz revealed he got an Uber Eats order from someone named Meng.

Received my Uber eats a little while ago from a gentleman name “Meng”, I was thinking probably a good idea that I tipped him well… pic.twitter.com/pK7Zvqn4RH — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) October 10, 2021

– Finally, Scorpio Sky hyped his match on next week’s episode of Rampage. He will team with Ethan Page and Junior Dos Santos against The Inner Circle.