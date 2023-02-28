AEW News: Tony Khan Media Event Set, Vickie Guerrero’s Next Move, More

A new report by Fightful Select has a number of news items regarding AEW, as follows:

– A media event has been scheduled for Tony Khan to brief the press at 3p EST on March 2, in addition to the normal media scrum after Revolution this Sunday.

– Fightful reports that Vickie Guerrero may have an opportunity for work with a shopping network after she concludes her contract with AEW in July.

– In the wake of Ashley D’Amboise signing with AEW, Fightful followed up to determine the status of Billie Starkz as well. Although Starkz has worked a number of shows recently for AEW, she is maintaining her independent status currently. Fightful also indicates there are additional stories on other tiered contracts upcoming, and information will be provided as it becomes available.