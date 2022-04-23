AEW News: Tony Khan Meets NJPW President, Full Rampage Video Highlights

– AEW released a video of Tony Khan welcoming NJPW President Takami Ohbari on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On June 26, AEW and NJPW will present the joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out that video below.

