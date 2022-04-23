wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Meets NJPW President, Full Rampage Video Highlights

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

– AEW released a video of Tony Khan welcoming NJPW President Takami Ohbari on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On June 26, AEW and NJPW will present the joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out that video below.

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage on TNT:




More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Rampage, Tony Khan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading