AEW News: Tony Khan Meets NJPW President, Full Rampage Video Highlights
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW released a video of Tony Khan welcoming NJPW President Takami Ohbari on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On June 26, AEW and NJPW will present the joint pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door. The event will be held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. You can check out that video below.
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage on TNT:
