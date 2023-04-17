AEW News: Tony Khan Meets Vladimir the Superfan, Tickets For Chicago Return On Sale This Week, Prince Nana Set For The Sessions

– In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed he recently met wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir was to be the subject of a WWE documentary, but that never saw the light of day. Other companies, such as MLW, have also paid tribute to him. He was at ringside for ROH Supercard of Honor last month on his birthday.

Khan wrote: “At age 8, on the first ppv I ever watched live, I saw a fan who seemed to be having such a great time at the live event. At age 12, I joined the IWC, and learned that his name is Vlad, + he’s a very nice guy. It was an honor to meet him in person. Thank you Vlad, you’re the man!”

– Prince Nana will be the guest on the next episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

– Tickets go on sale this Friday for AEW’s return to Chicago on June 21. There will also be a pre-sale on Thursday.