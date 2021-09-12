AEW News: Tony Khan On Wrestlers Winning In Their Hometown, AEW Rampage Highlights, Brian Pillman Jr Greets His Nephew and MJF Comments

– AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to comment on last night’s AEW Rampage, noting that Cincinnati hometown heroes Jon Moxley and Brian Pillman Jr both won this week.

He wrote: “It’s great to see wrestlers winning in their hometowns! The odds are we won’t see those storybook endings every week, but those were some really great main event moments on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite & now tonight on Friday #AEWRampage, congratulations @JonMoxley & @FlyinBrianJr!”

– Speaking of Pillman, he posted photos of himself with his new nephew, Asher William Evans.

This drew a response from MJF.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Rampage: