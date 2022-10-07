AEW News: Tony Khan Teases Rampage Opener And Thanks Viewers, Indianapolis Tickets Available, Trina Comments On Her Debut

– Tony Khan posted about what to expect for the upcoming Rampage show and also noted his thanks to last night’s Dynamite viewers on Twitter:

Thanks to everyone who watches @AEWonTV, we're LIVE tomorrow!#AEWRampage +#BattleOfTheBelts

4 titles at stake:

AEW World Trios Title

TBS Title

All-Atlantic Title

ROH World Tag Team Title + a mix of top veterans + young stars in tags + trios to open the night TOMORROW on TNT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 7, 2022

Thank you every one of you over

1 million live viewers who watched the #AEWDynamite 3 Year Anniversary Show last night!

18 out of 19 weeks (hurricane coverage the lone exception) in Wednesday's Top 2 Shows on Cable 18-49!@AEWonTV is back TOMORROW

2 hours LIVE Friday on @TNTdrama — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 6, 2022

– AEW Dynamite/Rampage tickets for November 30 in Indianapolis are currently available on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

– Trina spoke with The Shade Room about her presence with AEW in the video below, described as: