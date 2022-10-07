wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Teases Rampage Opener And Thanks Viewers, Indianapolis Tickets Available, Trina Comments On Her Debut

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Tony Khan AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Khan posted about what to expect for the upcoming Rampage show and also noted his thanks to last night’s Dynamite viewers on Twitter:

– AEW Dynamite/Rampage tickets for November 30 in Indianapolis are currently available on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

– Trina spoke with The Shade Room about her presence with AEW in the video below, described as:

Trina stepped into The Shade Room on the BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet to spill the tea on her AEW’s Grand Slam Rampage debut.

