AEW News: Tony Khan Teases Rampage Opener And Thanks Viewers, Indianapolis Tickets Available, Trina Comments On Her Debut
– Tony Khan posted about what to expect for the upcoming Rampage show and also noted his thanks to last night’s Dynamite viewers on Twitter:
Thanks to everyone who watches @AEWonTV, we're LIVE tomorrow!#AEWRampage +#BattleOfTheBelts
4 titles at stake:
AEW World Trios Title
TBS Title
All-Atlantic Title
ROH World Tag Team Title
+ a mix of top veterans + young stars in tags + trios to open the night TOMORROW on TNT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 7, 2022
Thank you every one of you over
1 million live viewers who watched the #AEWDynamite 3 Year Anniversary Show last night!
18 out of 19 weeks (hurricane coverage the lone exception) in Wednesday's Top 2 Shows on Cable 18-49!@AEWonTV is back TOMORROW
2 hours LIVE Friday on @TNTdrama
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 6, 2022
– AEW Dynamite/Rampage tickets for November 30 in Indianapolis are currently available on sale at Ticketmaster.com.
– Trina spoke with The Shade Room about her presence with AEW in the video below, described as:
Trina stepped into The Shade Room on the BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet to spill the tea on her AEW’s Grand Slam Rampage debut.
