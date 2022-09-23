wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Says AEW Will Have The Best Wrestling Show Tonight, Latest Video From All Elite Arcade, Alex Abrahantes Unboxes The Apple Watch

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Grand Slam Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, saying that AEW will have the best wrestling show on TV tonight. Obviously, tonight will also see a new episode of Smackdown on FOX.

He wrote: “You won’t want to miss #AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT On @TNTdrama! I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can’t promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight! Find out for yourself TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!

– The latest video from All Elite Arcade is now online.

– Alex Abrahantes has posted a video in which he unboxes the new Apple Watch Ultra.

