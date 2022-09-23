wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Says AEW Will Have The Best Wrestling Show Tonight, Latest Video From All Elite Arcade, Alex Abrahantes Unboxes The Apple Watch
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Khan hyped tonight’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, saying that AEW will have the best wrestling show on TV tonight. Obviously, tonight will also see a new episode of Smackdown on FOX.
He wrote: “You won’t want to miss #AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT On @TNTdrama! I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can’t promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight! Find out for yourself TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!”
You won’t want to miss#AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT
On @TNTdrama!
I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can’t promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight!
Find out for yourself TONIGHT @
10pm ET/9pm CT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2022
– The latest video from All Elite Arcade is now online.
– Alex Abrahantes has posted a video in which he unboxes the new Apple Watch Ultra.
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why He Thinks Liv Morgan Is Turning Heel, What Ronda Rousey Needs To Improve
- Kevin Nash Says CM Punk Is ‘Tired’, Calls Him A ‘Bit of a Prick’ & Tells Him To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’
- Ronda Rousey Questions Whether AEW All Out Brawl Was A Work
- Tony Khan Wants Referee Paul Turner to ‘Tighten It Up’ Following AEW Dynamite Grand Slam