AEW News: Tony Khan Says Eddie Kingston Is Injured, Colt Cabana Filming TV Project, New Vlogs From Ethan Page and Evil Uno

– PWInsider reports that during this past weekend’s AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, Tony Khan announced that Eddie Kingston is currently dealing with an injury. He will be out for a few weeks, which means he will not be able to wrestle at The WRLD on GCW this weekend.

– Both Ethan Page and Evil Uno have posted new vlogs online.

– PWInsider reports that Colt Cabana will be away from AEW TV for a while as he is working on a TV project.