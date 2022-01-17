wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Says Eddie Kingston Is Injured, Colt Cabana Filming TV Project, New Vlogs From Ethan Page and Evil Uno

January 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Dynamite 7-7-21

PWInsider reports that during this past weekend’s AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, Tony Khan announced that Eddie Kingston is currently dealing with an injury. He will be out for a few weeks, which means he will not be able to wrestle at The WRLD on GCW this weekend.

– Both Ethan Page and Evil Uno have posted new vlogs online.

PWInsider reports that Colt Cabana will be away from AEW TV for a while as he is working on a TV project.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Colt Cabana, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Evil Uno, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading