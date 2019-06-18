AEW News: Tony Khan Set For This Week’s Steve Austin Show, New Fyter Fest Promo

– AEW President Tony Khan will be the guest for this week’s return of the Steve Austin Show. Austin took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Khan will be the first guest on his returned podcast, with the episode debuting tomorrow:

– AEW shared a new promo for Fyter Fest, which you can check out below. The show airs live for free on B/R Live on June 29th: