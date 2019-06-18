wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Set For This Week’s Steve Austin Show, New Fyter Fest Promo
– AEW President Tony Khan will be the guest for this week’s return of the Steve Austin Show. Austin took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Khan will be the first guest on his returned podcast, with the episode debuting tomorrow:
The Steve Austin Show returns tomorrow with the President and CEO of @AEWrestling, @tonykhan. We shoot the breeze about Double or Nothing and talk Pro Wrestling. iTunes and PodcastOne. pic.twitter.com/F4xRmcHeFJ
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 18, 2019
– AEW shared a new promo for Fyter Fest, which you can check out below. The show airs live for free on B/R Live on June 29th:
#AEW x @CEOgaming#FyterFest Sat, June 29th #DaytonaBeach@JonMoxley vs @JanelaBadboyhttps://t.co/Zenw0xPAgL https://t.co/abXNiCfvr4@BRLive pic.twitter.com/FnmsbBhfCe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 18, 2019
