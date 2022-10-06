wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Set For TSN Appearance, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Indianapolis Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite

October 6, 2022
Eric Bischoff Tony Khan AEW Dark Elevation Image Credit: AEW

– AEW CEO Tony Khan will appear on TSN later today (12:30 PM ET) to hype AEW’s upcoming debut in Toronto for next week’s Dynamite.

– Tickets for the November 30 episode of Dynamite are now available in a pre-sale with the code 2XJCRT. Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow.

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

