AEW News: Tony Khan Set For TSN Appearance, Pre-Sale Code For Upcoming Indianapolis Taping, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite
October 6, 2022
– AEW CEO Tony Khan will appear on TSN later today (12:30 PM ET) to hype AEW’s upcoming debut in Toronto for next week’s Dynamite.
– Tickets for the November 30 episode of Dynamite are now available in a pre-sale with the code 2XJCRT. Tickets go on sale for the general public tomorrow.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite:
