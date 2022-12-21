wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Shares Message on Holiday Bash, Control Center for Tonight’s Holiday Bash, Dark Video Highlights
– AEW CEO Tony Khan posted the following message ahead of tonight’s Holiday Bash:
We’re only days from Christmas, and in San Antonio we’re celebrating with our annual Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT! Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV, we hope you all have a Merry Christmas + Happy Holidays, see you TONIGHT!
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite:
– AEW released the following video highlights from last night’s episode of Dark:
"Good people can do bad things, and bad people can do good things."
The #HouseOfBlack's @thejuliahart will be in action on #AEWDark; don't miss it ⚫️
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMm10B1 pic.twitter.com/zvoY2mxRpT
.@tonyschiavone24 formally introduces the S.A.P – the #SpanishAnnounceProject: @AngelicoAAA, @KingSerpentico + Luther!
Tune in to #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMlJpJt pic.twitter.com/fpxFkac7oL
.@LexyNair catches up with #TheWingmen (@PAvalon, @cezarbononi_ & Ryan Nemeth) to find out what they have in store for 2023!
See them in action on #AEWDark TONIGHT!
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMlJpJt pic.twitter.com/baY91BYCcG
After a dominant victory on #AEWDark with @hellosatnam, @RealJeffJarrett declares that he has the #AEW World Tag Team Champions #TheAcclaimed, in his sights!
Tune in to #AEWDark right now!
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMm10B1 pic.twitter.com/qoRtWGd0WO
After his victory in the main event of #AEWDark, #Absolute @starkmanjones had a few words to say!
Catch tonight's massive episode right here:
▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMm10B1 pic.twitter.com/JuwPjC9iQw
