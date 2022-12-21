– AEW CEO Tony Khan posted the following message ahead of tonight’s Holiday Bash:

We’re only days from Christmas, and in San Antonio we’re celebrating with our annual Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT! Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV, we hope you all have a Merry Christmas + Happy Holidays, see you TONIGHT!

– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite:

– AEW released the following video highlights from last night’s episode of Dark:

"Good people can do bad things, and bad people can do good things."

The #HouseOfBlack's @thejuliahart will be in action on #AEWDark; don't miss it ⚫️ ▶️ https://t.co/xz6JMm10B1 pic.twitter.com/zvoY2mxRpT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 21, 2022