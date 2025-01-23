wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans After Dynamite, Will Ospreay Shares Clip of Insane Moonsault, Rocky Romero on Unrestricted, Rocky Romero on Unrestricted
– As previously reported, weather and travel issues affected last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Following the live broadcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan thanked the fans and his team on social media for making the show come together.
Tony Khan wrote after AEW Dynamite, “Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! Winter weather affecting travel at multiple airports led to this being an especially challenging day, but I think that our team came together to make it a great show tonight, thanks to AEW’s wrestlers, staff + fans!”
Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight!
Winter weather affecting travel at multiple airports led to this being an especially challenging day, but I think that our team came together to make it a great show tonight, thanks to AEW’s wrestlers, staff + fans!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 23, 2025
– AEW star Will Ospreay shared a clip of his crazy moonsault dive off of the stands at last night’s Dynamite. He wrote in the caption, “That’s the highest thing I’ve ever jumped off in my life.”
That’s the highest thing I’ve ever jumped off in my life
— Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 23, 2025
– Rocky Romero was a guest on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted:
Rocky Romero is the glue of the wrestling industry, and wears many hats as a result! He’s a VP for both AEW and New Japan, he works with ROH, Stardom, CMLL, and RevPro, and was heavily involved in the planning, coordination, booking, and execution of Wrestle Dynasty at the Tokyo Dome earlier this month! Rocky gives some BTS on what it took to make Wrestle Dynasty happen, how Forbidden Door helped pave the way for this event, and why he hopes this was the start of another great collaborative tradition in wrestling. He offers analysis on some of the upcoming NJPW talent featured at Wrestle Dynasty like Shota Umino, Yota Tsuji and Gabe Kidd, shares valuable lessons learned from his mentor, the great Tiger Hattori, and what the word “retirement” means to him. Plus, stories about his recent ROH tag match with Homicide at the Hammerstein Ballroom, and his in-ring work with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe as part of The Conglomeration!