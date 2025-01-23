– As previously reported, weather and travel issues affected last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Following the live broadcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan thanked the fans and his team on social media for making the show come together.

Tony Khan wrote after AEW Dynamite, “Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! Winter weather affecting travel at multiple airports led to this being an especially challenging day, but I think that our team came together to make it a great show tonight, thanks to AEW’s wrestlers, staff + fans!”

– AEW star Will Ospreay shared a clip of his crazy moonsault dive off of the stands at last night’s Dynamite. He wrote in the caption, “That’s the highest thing I’ve ever jumped off in my life.”

