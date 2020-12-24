wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans for Staying Up Late, Hypes Beach Break, Dynamite Holiday Bash Video Highlights

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW

– AEW President Tony Khan tweeted out a thank you to fans for staying up late to watch last night’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash show after the NBA game on TNT. You can view his comments below.

Tony Khan wrote, “Thank you to everyone spending tonight celebrating with us at the #AEWDynamite Holiday Bash on TNT right now! We appreciate you great fans, it will be fun staying up late with you tonight! We have a great card & just getting started, we have big matches + big announcements ahead!”

Khan also hyped the upcoming Beach Break show in February. He tweeted, “It’s official, Beach Break on #AEWDynamite on February 3 on @tntdrama, a huge card with great matches + we’re all invited by @ToBeMiro to the wedding of @thePenelopeFord & @TheKipSabian Live at Beach Break! Thank you everyone joining us tonight on TNT for our @AEW Holiday Bash!”

– AEW released the following video highlights and clips for last night’s Dynamite Holiday Bash:










More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading