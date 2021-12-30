AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Fans & Hypes Rampage, Adam Cole Plays Halo With Tyler Breeze, Thunder Rosa & Mick Foley Vlog Part 2

– Following last night’s final edition of AEW Dynamite of 2021 and on TNT, Tony Khan thanked the fans for watching last night’s show, and he also hyped up tomorrow’s New Year’s Smash episode of Rampage, which will be the last AEW show of 2021. You can check out his comments below.

Tony Khan tweeted, “Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night, it was a special night for us + #AEWRampage on Christmas, another great rating for Rampage, which has had a great trend to close the year! There’s 1 last @AEW show in 2021, I promise tomorrow NYE Rampage will be a great one!”

– AEW star played some Halo with former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze during a recent livestream:

– Thunder Rosa released part two of her taco vlog featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley: