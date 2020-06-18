AEW News: Tony Khan Thanks Orange Cassidy For His Camera Work, Allie Blames Dustin Rhodes For Tag Title Loss, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite

– During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy surprised Chris Jericho after disguising himself as a cameraman, before getting some revenge on ‘Le Champion.’ In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan thanked Cassidy for his camera work during the broadcast. He also explained why there was a camera present during Big Swole driving away with Britt Baker.

He wrote: “Thank you @orangecassidy for the great work on camera 12 during tonight’s show! Also, speaking of cameras, I was asked why we had a camera & feed on #AEWDynamite during @SwoleWorld’s alleged abduction of Dr. @RealBrittBaker. It was supposed to be the “Reba Cam” but Rebel was AWOL.”

– AEW has posted a video in which Allie blames Dustin Rhodes for the Natural Nightmares’ loss to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, even though QT Marshall was pinned.

Was this a 'pep' talk by @AllieWrestling?@realmmarshall1 seems to think it was. pic.twitter.com/hfbtHxT52i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 18, 2020

