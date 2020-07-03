wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan To Donate $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief, Identity Of Wrestler Attacked By Lance Archer, AEW Moves Scheduled Dynamite Taping
July 3, 2020 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan and his family will donate $1 million to COVID-19 relief as part of this year’s Fight for the Fallen event.
– The identity of the wrestler Lance Archer attacked in a segment several weeks ago was Fuego del Sol, not Serpentico as previously reported.
– AEW had a show set for Philadelphia on July 29, but for obvious reason, they have rescheduled it to April 7, 2021. The August 5 date in Boston has been moved to April 21, 2021.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Allowed Audience Members at Fyter Fest, Audience Members Not Tested for COVID-19, Details on Protocols at Daily’s Place
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Main Roster Superstars Being Upset With Handling of Crisis, Not Being Informed About Positive Test Results
- NXT Wrestler May Have Spoiled Next Week’s Episode of Great American Bash (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Getting Moved To Fight For The Fallen, Update On Moxley Testing For COVID-19