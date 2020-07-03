wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan To Donate $1 Million For COVID-19 Relief, Identity Of Wrestler Attacked By Lance Archer, AEW Moves Scheduled Dynamite Taping

July 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan and his family will donate $1 million to COVID-19 relief as part of this year’s Fight for the Fallen event.

– The identity of the wrestler Lance Archer attacked in a segment several weeks ago was Fuego del Sol, not Serpentico as previously reported.

– AEW had a show set for Philadelphia on July 29, but for obvious reason, they have rescheduled it to April 7, 2021. The August 5 date in Boston has been moved to April 21, 2021.

