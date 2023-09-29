AEW News: Tony Khan’s WrestleDream Preview, Following Darby Allin & Christian Cage, More

– Tony Khan appeared on AEW Unrestricted to preview the upcoming WrestleDream show, described as:

AEW Wrestledream pays tribute to New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, the late, great Antonio Inoki, with a stacked card befitting a legendary legacy! CEO, GM and Head of Creative, Tony Khan, returns to break down the incredible dream matchups! The American Dragon Bryan Danielson takes on Zach Sabre Jr.; Darby Allin challenges Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in a 2 out of 3 Falls match; and hometown hero Swerve Strickland faces Hangman Adam Page in the ring for the first time ever! Kris Statlander defends the TBS Championship against Julia Hart, who’s currently on a 27-match win streak. FTR faces off against Aussie Open for the AEW World Tag Team title, and MJF puts friendship first as he agrees to a handicap match against The Righteous in defense of the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi look for retribution against Don Callis’ twisted family of Sammy Guevara, Konsuke Takeshita, and Will Ospreay in a Trios bout. And the Young Bucks, The Gunns, Lucha Bros, and Darby Allin and Hook all fight for an anytime, anywhere shot at the AEW World Tag Titles in a heated four-way. Plus, ROH World Champion & NJPW Strong Openweight Champ Eddie Kingston battles ROH Pure Champ Katsuyori Shibata in a match that no one thought Shibata would ever have!

– AEW featured a Timelines video tracing the shared history between Darby Allin and Christian Cage that you can find below, titled:

Coffins & Dinosaurs: The History of Darby Allin & Christian Cage!

– AEW shared an extended promo featuring Allin & Cage with Jim Ross, described as:

EXCLUSIVE Extended CUT! Darby Allin & Christian Cage sit down with Jim Ross | AEW WrestleDream

– Kenny Omega reacted to Demetrious Johnson’s Street Fighter 6 challenge announcement on Twitter:

– Alicia Atout featured a video of her interview of Skye Blue, described as:

All Elite Wrestling star Skye Blue joins me to discuss her psycho side, the emotions of signing with AEW, wanting to wrestle until she’s eighty, and seeing her booty go viral over and over.

– ROH highlighted a video of Jimmy Jacobs’ ROH entrance theme that you can find below:

