AEW News: Tony Schiavone Turns 67, Rob Schamberger Paints Jamie Hayter

November 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan Tony Schiavone AEW Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/AEW

– AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone celebrates his birthday today. He turns 67 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday today, which you can view below:

– Artist Rob Schamberger created his first painting of former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Limited edition prints of the portrait are available now at Shop AEW:

