AEW News: Tony Schiavone Turns 67, Rob Schamberger Paints Jamie Hayter
November 7, 2024
– AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone celebrates his birthday today. He turns 67 years old. AEW also wished him a happy birthday today, which you can view below:
Happy Birthday! @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/ByitzCfBB7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 7, 2024
– Artist Rob Schamberger created his first painting of former Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Limited edition prints of the portrait are available now at Shop AEW:
This limited edition Jamie Hayter @jmehytr art print by @robschamberger just dropped at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! Hand-numbered 1-50 & autographed by Jamie & Rob! https://t.co/sWeOE0eHLe#ShopAEW #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/oj6QM18F0Z
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) November 7, 2024