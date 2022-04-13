AEW News: Tony Schiavone Breaks Down Championship Week on Control Center, Darby Allin Skateboards During Ludacris Concert, Meet & Greet Set for Today

– AEW released a new edition of Control Center today, featuring Tony Schiavone breaking down Championship Week:

– AEW star Darby Allin shared a video clip showing him skateboarding during a live Ludacris concert:

Skating during a live Ludacris concert dreams come true…… pic.twitter.com/FGenwyd1Nn — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022

– AEW will have a Meet & Greet session later today at 4:30 pm local time ahead of tonight’s TV tapings, featuring Jamie Hayter, Danhausen, and FTR: