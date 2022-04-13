wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Schiavone Breaks Down Championship Week on Control Center, Darby Allin Skateboards During Ludacris Concert, Meet & Greet Set for Today
April 13, 2022
– AEW released a new edition of Control Center today, featuring Tony Schiavone breaking down Championship Week:
– AEW star Darby Allin shared a video clip showing him skateboarding during a live Ludacris concert:
Skating during a live Ludacris concert dreams come true…… pic.twitter.com/FGenwyd1Nn
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 13, 2022
– AEW will have a Meet & Greet session later today at 4:30 pm local time ahead of tonight’s TV tapings, featuring Jamie Hayter, Danhausen, and FTR:
Tickets for the New Orleans #AEWDynamite pre-show meet & greet are ON SALE NOW! Get them before they’re gone at https://t.co/3khtIKBlHH! pic.twitter.com/K1UfLcLPHU
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) April 13, 2022