AEW News: Tony Schiavone to Host Official Podcast, Revolution Ticket Pre-Sale Tomorrow, Meet & Greet With Wrestlers Set for Today

– Tony Schiavone announced on this week’s edition of What Happened When that he will be hosting an official AEW podcast. According to Schiavone, the podcast is launching next month (January 2020) and is being produced in conjunction with WarnerMedia.

– AEW Revolution ticket pre-sales start tomorrow (Dec. 19), along with the upcoming Atlanta and Kansas City editions of Dynamite.

– AEW has announced a fan Meet & Greet for later today at 4:30 pm local time with Private Party, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and kris Statlander. The Meet & Greet will be held at the American Bank Center and tickets will go on sale at 4:30 pm at the venue on Resaca Street.