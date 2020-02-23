wrestling / News
AEW News: Top 5 Moments From Dynamite, Kenny Omega Reacts to Action Figure Reveal
– AEW has released this week’s Top 5 Moments video from this week’s Dynamite. You can see it below:
– The company also posted the below video of Kenny Omega finding out at the NY Toy Fair that he’ll be getting a second variant action figure:
