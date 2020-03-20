wrestling / News

AEW News: Top 5 Moments From This Week’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida Named Wrestler Of the Week

March 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

– AEW has released their top five moments from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which sees Jenn Decker count down the top moments as voted by the fans, including Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee’s debuts:

– The company announced that Hikaru Shida is their wrestler of the week, announcing the news on Twitter:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading