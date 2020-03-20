wrestling / News
AEW News: Top 5 Moments From This Week’s Dynamite, Hikaru Shida Named Wrestler Of the Week
March 20, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has released their top five moments from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the video below, which sees Jenn Decker count down the top moments as voted by the fans, including Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee’s debuts:
– The company announced that Hikaru Shida is their wrestler of the week, announcing the news on Twitter:
.@shidahikaru earned Wrestler of the Week. Drop a round of applause for her 👏⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9slrQtJKM4
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 20, 2020
