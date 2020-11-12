wrestling / News

AEW News: Top Flight’s Air Wolf Comments on Title Shot Against Young Bucks, Note on Rainstorm Hitting Dynamite

November 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Young Bucks Top Flight

As previously reported, The Young Bucks will defend the AEW tag team titles against Top Flight next week on AEW Dynamite. Earlier today, Top Flight’s “Air Wolf” Darius Martin commented on the matchup.

Air Wolf wrote, “These are two guys we’ve watched since before we were 10 years old. Next week, the @youngbucks meet the bucks that are even younger, with the world watching… and the pressure does nothing but motivate.”

PWInsider noted that a rainstorm actually hit Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida shortly before Dynamite had to begin its broadcast. Crew members had to scramble to make sure everything was ready for the live TNT broadcast in spite of the rain.

