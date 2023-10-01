wrestling / News
AEW News: Tribute Video for Antonio Inoki, the History of Darby Allin & Christian Cage, RJ City Makes Coffee in His Underwear
– AEW released a tribute video for the late Antonio Inoki. Tonight’s WrestleDream event was built as a tribute show to Inoki’s legacy. You can check out that video below:
– AEW released a video showcasing the history between Christian Cage and Darby Allin ahead of their TNT Title Match tonight at WrestleDream:
– RJ City released a video of him making coffee in Seattle ahead of WrestleDream: