– AEW released a tribute video for the late Antonio Inoki. Tonight’s WrestleDream event was built as a tribute show to Inoki’s legacy. You can check out that video below:

– AEW released a video showcasing the history between Christian Cage and Darby Allin ahead of their TNT Title Match tonight at WrestleDream:

– RJ City released a video of him making coffee in Seattle ahead of WrestleDream: